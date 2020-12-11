Cloudy and cool with a few snow showers into Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Abundant cloud cover is expected for many today. If you live on the northern plains near Buffalo, Bison, Faith, etc., you can expect to see a decent amount of sunshine. Snow showers will be possible in northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills, mainly this afternoon. Highs will be near or in the 30s for many.

Cloud cover continues tonight as snow showers will be possible in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with some snow showers possible in Rapid City by morning. Temperatures will be cold again. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the 30s. Skies clear up Saturday night and leave us with a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal as we wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures stay near to below normal for Monday and Tuesday next week, but it will warm up by Wednesday, where highs return to the 40s. Temperatures could flirt with 50° by the end of next week. Precipitation looks to be minimal for next week.

