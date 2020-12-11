Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem files Amicus Brief to support Arizona in voter-fraud lawsuit
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square
With everything going virtual these days it's easy to lose a grip on reality. However, a...
Game On presses play on launch of adventure zone in Rapid City
Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire...
Rapid Valley home scorched in overnight fire

Latest News

NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Box Elder resident dad holiday cheer through musical Christmas lights
Box Elder dad sets tone for holidays with musical light display
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California