Advertisement

Box Elder dad sets tone for holidays with musical light display

By Aaron Dickens
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - 3,000 Christmas lights all in sync with a song.

If you drive by this house on Flight Line Court in Box Elder, turn the radio station to 96.7 FM. You will notice the music goes along with the lights.

Patrick Arnold, who is in the Airforce, says he set it up for his kids.

“My daughter’s favorite song is ‘Into the Unknown.’” he said. “There is a pretty nice sequence to that on here. It’s part of x lights around the world. It’s going to be on a video with about 400 other houses.”

You can even request a song if you’re passing by here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem files Amicus Brief to support Arizona in voter-fraud lawsuit
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square
With everything going virtual these days it's easy to lose a grip on reality. However, a...
Game On presses play on launch of adventure zone in Rapid City
Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire...
Rapid Valley home scorched in overnight fire

Latest News

Thursday Night 6 p.m. sportscast
Thursday Night 6 p.m. sportscast
HealthWatch
Health Watch: Anxiety and depression
Firefighters Training at Station Six in Rapid City
13 New Recruits Graduating December 31st
South Dakota runs on tourism and to the surprise of some, summer tourism did fairly well during...
Black Hills winter tourism gets setback from warm weather