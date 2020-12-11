3 more influenza cases reported in South Dakota this week
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been three new cases of influenza reported in South Dakota, according to the Department of Health this week.
So far, there have been 10 lab-confirmed positive cases statewide this season.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been a total of two deaths in South Dakota due to influenza complications.
There’s one new influenza-related hospitalization that happened Nov. 29-Dec. 5 according to the state, which brings the total since the start of the season to four, according to the Department of Health.
During the 2019-20 influenza season, 33 South Dakotans died, the DOH said.
