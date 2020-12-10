Advertisement

Thune pushes to relieve remote workers of tax burdens with COVID-19 package

Sen. Thune speaks on RGB's life
Sen. Thune speaks on RGB's life
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Senator John Thune is proposing a bill in Congress he says would help doctors and nurses who have worked across state lines during the pandemic.

It’s called the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act.

Thune says right now some medical professionals have to file multiple tax returns in several states where they don’t live.

He says that can be extremely complicated, especially for those on the front lines.

Instead, Thune wants mobile workers to be taxed normally by their home state.

”Mr. President, it’s unconscionable that we would allow healthcare professionals who risk their lives to care for individuals in coronavirus stricken states to be punished with an unexpected tax bill,” Thune said.

Thune also says many South Dakotans working during the pandemic in other states still have to pay taxes to that state they’re working in ... and do not receive a tax credit.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
AG Ravnsborg supports brief that sues bat­tle­ground states for uncon­sti­tu­tion­al changes to 2020 elec­tion laws
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Next step in the Hideaway Hills lawsuit? A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

One hundred gingerbread kits are available.
The Dahl Arts Center is offering a Virtual Gingerbread House Building Event
Another South Dakota city puts mask mandate in place
Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem files Amicus Brief to support Arizona in voter-fraud lawsuit
Some administrative duties paused for S.D. schools