Advertisement

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album

FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”

Swift said the new album is called “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, “Folklore.” A video for a new song, “Willow,” will arrive along with the album, to be released at midnight ET Thursday.

Taylor revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.

“Folklore,” released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on “Folklore” was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.

“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
AG Ravnsborg supports brief that sues bat­tle­ground states for uncon­sti­tu­tion­al changes to 2020 elec­tion laws
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Rapid City Police make DUI arrest after man hits a fire hydrant

Latest News

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reports more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade