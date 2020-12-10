Advertisement

Sturgis hosts open house for the proposed Marcotte Development

The city is looking to sell the land to developers
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis City Council hosted an open house on the upcoming vote for the future of the Marcotte Development.

The property is around 60 acres and is located in the southwest part of Sturgis. The city purchased the land in 2011-2012 and they are now looking at selling the land for development to build homes and park areas.

A petition was approved to bring to a vote what should happen with the land, between letting the land be developed or having the land remain as is for 5 years.

If the vote fails and allows the development of the land to begin the city is hopeful those new homes would find owners quickly.

‘We really are seeing an interest in people from out of state all over the country wanting to move to the Black Hills. You are seeing it in surrounding communities, we are seeing it here in Sturgis,’ Beka Zerbst, Sturgis City Council Ward 2

The vote will be held on Feb. 2 of next year.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance

Latest News

In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Next step in the Hideaway Hills lawsuit? A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal
Governor Kristi Noem delivers her 2022 fiscal year budget address from the State Capitol in...
Noem asks for $100 million to go to high-speed internet coverage
Crews continue to work on the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood.
Construction continues at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood
The gaming resort adheres to CDC guidelines.
Keeping guest safe at the casinos