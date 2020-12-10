Advertisement

Rapid Valley home scorched in overnight fire

Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire...
Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire broke out on the 4000 block of Cherry Court. Moderate wind gusts slowed fire suppression efforts throughout the response.(Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By Aniysa Mapp and Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A nighttime fire leaves a hot scar on a Rapid Valley home.

According to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Sherry Court at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders arrived to find a free-burning fire and moderate-to-heavy smoke inside the home. Moderate wind gusts hampered suppression efforts throughout the response, although firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The building received light-to-moderate damage to the porch, yard and interior of the residence. The American Red Cross of the Dakotas is assisting the occupants of the home.

No injuries to any occupants of the structure or firefighters were reported.

Box Elder and North Haines Volunteer Fire Departments among other agencies assisted in the response.

