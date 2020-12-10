Advertisement

National Lager Day celebrated at Dakota Point Brewing Company

(KEVN)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Lager Day. Lagers are the world’s most popular beverage after water and tea.

Lagers came from northern Europe in the 1500s. They’re fermented at a colder temperature, which is what makes them different from ales.

It takes longer to produce lagers, with the minimum time being six weeks all the way up to 12 weeks. Dakota Point is one of the few breweries in the Black Hills, making cask-conditioned beer.

“The beer is actually pumped out of the cask instead of forced out of the cask with CO2. It’s served at 48 degrees instead of 38 degrees, and what that does is it changes the flavor profile,” Neal Schlottman, founder of Dakota Point Brewing Company, said. “You get a much creamier texture, you get an actual better sense of what the entire beer tastes like too, cold temperatures actually numb your tastebuds.”

Schlottman says Dakota Point only started brewing lagers last year and currently have four on tap.

