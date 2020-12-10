Advertisement

Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death

He was killed in November
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.(Source: Dallas Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the killing of rapper Mo3, who was fatally shot last month on a busy Dallas interstate.

Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of the 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, Dallas police said Wednesday.

White was in federal custody on a weapons charge, police said, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His bond on the murder charge will be set at a later date, police said.

Noble was shot during a daytime attack on Interstate 35. An arrest affidavit released Wednesday said a witness told police that White was involved in the shooting but it offered no details about a motive.

Noble was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
AG Ravnsborg supports brief that sues bat­tle­ground states for uncon­sti­tu­tion­al changes to 2020 elec­tion laws
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Rapid City Police make DUI arrest after man hits a fire hydrant

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Trump’s chief virus aid negotiator sees ‘a lot of progress’
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
AP Exclusive: USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Vatican announces trip by Pope Francis to Iraq