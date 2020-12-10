Dakota South Records and Cave Collective: Turn It Up!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Dexter Carman, Executive Director of the Cave Collective has teamed up with Brandis B. Knudson, President of Dakota South Records, to support their gofundme, Turn It Up! Cave Collective is looking for funding to support The Story and Song Series (Livestream concerts), Collective Conversations (Livestream talks with local artists/academics followed by mental health discussion breakout rooms) and their new Youth Board of Directors.

Knudsen says “Dakota South Records will give 25% of all sales until Christmas in support of Turn It Up! The Hip Holidaze Party at the 445 Lounge December 11th and 12th is a great opportunity to listen to the artist from Dakota South Record as well as support the Cave Collective.”

The pandemic has hit the arts especially hard in the Black Hills area and Carman was inspired by a story he saw about mental health decline.

Carman says “Regarding mental health in the region... issues on mental health are on the rise as a whole amidst our youth and they’re only going to get worse with the pandemic... it’s important to find ways to connect the community... no matter where you stand on the mass divide. We need to come together and heal those divides.”

The arts wholly can be used to cure a myriad of issues, according to Carman and Knudson. These two men are ensuring that the arts do just that for years to come.

