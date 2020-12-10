Advertisement

Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square

Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews got to work on Wednesday, demolishing the old Hardee’s building in Dakota Market Square.

This is the next phase of Dream Design International’s large urban renewal project at Dakota Market Square.

When the project is complete, it will house a 10,000 square foot hospitality and commercial retail space that people can rent out.

The director of planning for Dream Design says they’re currently working with quite a few interested parties.

“Continue to cultivate what you have and go through these urban renewal projects because again, people are moving here from out of town. And also serving the existing community base too. There are different levels of expectations on services. And we want to continue to provide that,” Director of Planning for Dream Design Mike Stanley said.

The demolition should be completed by Friday, and then construction will start, which Stanley says should take about four to five months.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
AG Ravnsborg supports brief that sues bat­tle­ground states for uncon­sti­tu­tion­al changes to 2020 elec­tion laws
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Next step in the Hideaway Hills lawsuit? A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

South Dakota runs on tourism and to the surprise of some, summer tourism did fairly well during...
Black Hills winter tourism gets setback from warm weather
Dale Lamphere, a BHSU alumn, best known for his Dignity of Earth and Sky sculpture in...
Black Hills State University commissioning a 20 foot sculpture
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn
National Lager Day celebrated at Dakota Point Brewing Company