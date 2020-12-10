Cooler and breezy Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day. Highs will stay below 40° for many, while the Badlands and southern plains could make it into the lower 40s. A few snow showers will be possible in northeast Wyoming. It’ll be breezy, mainly into western South Dakota, where gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning before winds weaken through the afternoon.

The solar storm, which is expected to increase activity within the Aurora Borealis, made it to earth a little later than expected, so the show last night was not too exciting. The highest activity of the northern lights will be during the afternoon here, but at night for European counties. Hopefully the storm can hold on and be active for us tonight, but those chances aren’t looking the best due to cloud cover. The best viewing time here will be between 8 p.m. - midnight. There will be more clouds to the south and less to the north, which means if you want to have a chance at seeing the aurora, go north and keep any city lights to the south. Seeing the northern lights is not a guarantee, but if they’re out tonight, this will be the prime time and location to see them.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool again. Highs will only be in the 30s for many of us. We should stay dry, but an isolated snow shower will be possible into parts of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Friday night and Saturday will be the best chance to see a couple snow showers across the area, but it won’t be much. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

Sunday is closer to normal with highs in the upper 30s and we will have sunshine return to the area. The mostly sunny skies are short-lived because by Monday, the clouds are back. We’re staying near normal on Monday with highs near 40°. Sunshine is back for the rest of next week as highs will gradually warm into the upper 40s by next Friday.

