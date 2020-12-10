Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.(Source: Ben & Jerry's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ben & Jerry’s and Colin Kaepernick are bringing pints of activism to the frozen dessert aisle.

The ice cream chain and former NFL quarterback have partnered for the new flavor “Change the Whirled.”

“We both care deeply about and focus much of our time and energy on advancing issues of social and racial justice,” the company’s website says. “We both think ice cream creates joy and is a great way to bring people together.”

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

The partnership will benefit Know Your Right Camps, a group that deals with issues of social and racial justice.

Kaepernick says all of his proceeds will go to the group with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.

The former San Francisco 49ers star gained notoriety in 2016 when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
AG Ravnsborg supports brief that sues bat­tle­ground states for uncon­sti­tu­tion­al changes to 2020 elec­tion laws
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Next step in the Hideaway Hills lawsuit? A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
In break with Trump, McConnell urges passage of defense bill
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Bryan Oberc, Munster, Ind., tries out an AR-15 from Sig Sauer in the exhibition hall at the...
Gun restrictions face uphill battle even under Biden
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: This is an emergency supplemental to deal with what we have.
Pelosi: Can't go home without virus relief bill
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Across US and Europe, pandemic’s grip on economies tightens