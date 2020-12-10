Advertisement

Amazon driver allegedly stole package from Calif. family while dropping off other packages

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:37 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KOVR) - An Amazon delivery driver is under investigation after a California mother says he stole a package off the family’s front porch while making his own deliveries.

Sarah Ross and her family are receiving lots of holiday gifts, including a gaming chair for her son from his girlfriend via UPS. But once Ross realized the chair wasn’t on her porch, she checked surveillance cameras and saw an Amazon driver not only dropping off more gifts but disappearing with hers.

“He notices the package on the porch, kind of takes a look at it and decides to pick it up. He carries it down to his blue Amazon van, opens up the back and puts the chair right into his Amazon truck and drives off,” she said. “I was absolutely shocked. It’s not something you would think your trusted Amazon drivers would be doing.”

Ross says she notified Amazon about the theft immediately. Then, she contacted Elk Grove Police, who are now investigating.

“Because the driver did drop off the packages, they were able to trace it back to what driver it was. So, they know exactly who it is,” she said. “This is a tough lesson, but I’m not sure that person can be trusted.”

Ross says she doesn’t know if anyone will replace the $200 chair or compensate the family for its loss.

Amazon says the company is actively investigating the incident.

