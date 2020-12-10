704 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported another 30 coronavirus-related deaths as well as more than 700 new cases in South Dakota on Thursday.

A total of 1,177 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Officials reported 704 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to over 88,700 cases. However, active cases increased to 16,234 due to additional recoveries.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 10 to 491. COVID-19 patients occupy 17.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 57.4% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds are still available.

A U.S. government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to decide whether to endorse the mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is expecting enough vaccine for over 22,000 people to arrive in the coming weeks. An estimated 19,000 health care workers who tend to COVID-19 hospital wards and longer-term care facilities will be offered a vaccine. Next, about 11,000 people in elderly care facilities will be prioritized.

The Associated Press reports after the initial shipments, the state is expecting a slowdown in supply, meaning vaccines won’t be widely available for the general public until April or May.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 1,865 of 9,703 people (+95) are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Meade County, 395 of 1,967 people (+16) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

In Lawrence County, 407 of 2,275 people (+15) are contagious or 17.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 300 of 1,763 (+6) people are contagious or 17% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Custer County, 129 of 620 people (+8) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.2%.

In Butte County, 121 of 791 (+5) people are contagious or 15.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 53 of 383 (+1) people are contagious or 13.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6%.

In Jackson County, 44 of 232 people (+3) are contagious or 19% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Haakon County, 45 of 183 (+5) people are contagious or 24% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.9%.

In Bennett County, 43 of 335 (+1) people are contagious or 12.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.9%.

For people in Ziebach County, 93 of 256 (+/-0) people are contagious or 36.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.5%.

In Harding County, 20 of 86 (+1) people are contagious or 23.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 29%.

For people in Perkins County, 77 of 230 (+1) people are contagious or 33.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

