Advertisement

U.S. Navy combat ship to be named after city of Pierre

USS Pierre (U.S. Navy rendering, courtesy Dakota Radio Group)
USS Pierre (U.S. Navy rendering, courtesy Dakota Radio Group)(U.S. Navy)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s capital city will have a US Navy combat ship named after it.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the process for the USS Pierre, a littoral combat ship, started in February 2019.

When building a ship, Harding says the Navy has three main events: the keel-laying, the christening and the ship’s commissioning. Those steps will take place over the next four years.

Dakota Radio Group reports the USS Pierre will be 419 feet long, 104 feet wide, and travel at speeds up to 51 miles per hour. The ship will serve as a close-to-shore warship and is scheduled for commissioning in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance

Latest News

Crews continue to work on the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood.
Construction continues at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood
The gaming resort adheres to CDC guidelines.
Keeping guest safe at the casinos
Helene Duhamel
SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to decide whether to extend mask mandate