U.S. Navy combat ship to be named after city of Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s capital city will have a US Navy combat ship named after it.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the process for the USS Pierre, a littoral combat ship, started in February 2019.

When building a ship, Harding says the Navy has three main events: the keel-laying, the christening and the ship’s commissioning. Those steps will take place over the next four years.

Dakota Radio Group reports the USS Pierre will be 419 feet long, 104 feet wide, and travel at speeds up to 51 miles per hour. The ship will serve as a close-to-shore warship and is scheduled for commissioning in the summer of 2024.

