SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday, District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel was in Pierre with many state legislators. Today, she’s back in Rapid City with a positive test result for COVID-19.

Duhamel was in the state capitol for the Governor’s annual budget address. The night before, Duhamel was with other lawmakers in the Governor’s Mansion.

She didn’t feel symptomatic during the event and got tested in Rapid City the morning of Dec. 9.

Noem traveled to Box Elder and Huron on Dec. 9 to address certain infrastructure projects outlined in her 2021 budget.

Black Hills Fox News reached out to Gov. Noem’s office for comment. We will update the story as we learn more.

