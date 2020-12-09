Advertisement

SD senator tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre

Helene Duhamel
Helene Duhamel(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday, District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel was in Pierre with many state legislators. Today, she’s back in Rapid City with a positive test result for COVID-19.

Duhamel was in the state capitol for the Governor’s annual budget address. The night before, Duhamel was with other lawmakers in the Governor’s Mansion.

She didn’t feel symptomatic during the event and got tested in Rapid City the morning of Dec. 9.

Noem traveled to Box Elder and Huron on Dec. 9 to address certain infrastructure projects outlined in her 2021 budget.

Black Hills Fox News reached out to Gov. Noem’s office for comment. We will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance

Latest News

Crews continue to work on the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood.
Construction continues at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood
The gaming resort adheres to CDC guidelines.
Keeping guest safe at the casinos
USS Pierre (U.S. Navy rendering, courtesy Dakota Radio Group)
U.S. Navy combat ship to be named after city of Pierre
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum expected to decide whether to extend mask mandate