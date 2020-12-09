Advertisement

Sanford Health suspends merger talks with Intermountain Healthcare

Bill Gassen says he's up for the challenge of leading the Sanford Health organization,...
Bill Gassen says he's up for the challenge of leading the Sanford Health organization, especially during the pandemic.(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, Sanford Health announced they are indefinitely suspending their discussion of a planned merger with Intermountain Healthcare, headquartered in Salt Lake City.

This announcement comes on the heels of the departure of long-time president and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft last week. The Sanford Health Board of Trustees named Bill Gassen as Krabbenhoft’s replacement.

A statement from Sanford said, in part, “Given the leadership change, Sanford Health has decided to pause current merger and acquisition activity while they address other organizational needs.”

Krabbenhoft recently made headlines by saying he won’t wear a mask at work because he already recovered from Coronavirus, and wearing the face-covering would only be a quote “symbolic gesture.”

