Rapid City Police make DUI arrest after man hits a fire hydrant

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A long pursuit of a man driving a Ford Mustang came to an end after he veered off the road and struck a fire hydrant. Police discovered he was drinking and arrested him for his fifth-ever DUI.

Jerry Littlebear, 49, of Rapid City, was driving on Milwaukee Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, when Rapid City Police attempted a traffic stop because the Mustang was suspected to belong to someone involved in an assault.

Littlebear didn’t stop. As Police pursued the Mustang, it turned into the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Haines Avenue and rounded the building, spun out and stopped. Police ordered Littlebear to leave his vehicle, but he reversed and headed east on Mall Drive.

While driving on Mall Drive, the hood of the Mustang popped up, blocking Littlebear’s visibility of the road. He then lost control and veered off the road into a fire hydrant.

When police ordered Littlebear out of the Mustang, they noted he smelled of alcohol and determined he was drunk.

He was also placed under arrest for Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving Under Revocation, and No Proof of Insurance before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

