Advertisement

One more mild day

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a nice run with temperatures in the upper 50s, 60s, and even 70s to kick off December! A change in the weather pattern will move in quickly this evening behind a cold front making its way from the NW. Breezy conditions expected tonight and overnight behind the front. There is a Fire Weather Warning in effect for Southern Campbell county from 9 am MST until 5 pm MST Wednesday.

The December feeling will be back Friday with temperatures struggling to hit the mid 30s. Over the last couple of days, the snow chances for this weekend have become less and less due to the lack of moisture present. There are two favorable areas of low pressure moving toward the Midwest, but they unfortunately leave us dry. The system tonight will bring breezy conditions. The system that tracks further southeast of us into Kansas and Missouri will bring a swath of rain and snow through its path this weekend, but leaving us empty handed. We do have a chance for some flurries Saturday, but even that looks limited.

This is a good time to start looking for a humidifier!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s Office wants to know
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?

Latest News

Last day to enjoy the very warm air
Thursday
One more warm day Thursday
Warm
A taste of summer in December
Mild
The mild trend continues for the first half of the week