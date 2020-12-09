One more mild day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a nice run with temperatures in the upper 50s, 60s, and even 70s to kick off December! A change in the weather pattern will move in quickly this evening behind a cold front making its way from the NW. Breezy conditions expected tonight and overnight behind the front. There is a Fire Weather Warning in effect for Southern Campbell county from 9 am MST until 5 pm MST Wednesday.

The December feeling will be back Friday with temperatures struggling to hit the mid 30s. Over the last couple of days, the snow chances for this weekend have become less and less due to the lack of moisture present. There are two favorable areas of low pressure moving toward the Midwest, but they unfortunately leave us dry. The system tonight will bring breezy conditions. The system that tracks further southeast of us into Kansas and Missouri will bring a swath of rain and snow through its path this weekend, but leaving us empty handed. We do have a chance for some flurries Saturday, but even that looks limited.

This is a good time to start looking for a humidifier!

