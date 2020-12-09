Advertisement

“Game On” presses play on launch of adventure zone

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A wild and creative space for the community. Brother and sister duo, Bonny and Dylan Fleming, have created a center for all ages - known as Game On.

Bonnie says “a lot of our games you do a lot of running, thinking, problem-solving. So what we’ve done is take some of the more boring things and made them really fun. We’re tricking kids into having a good time while doing physical exercise, using their brains, and moving their bodies”

Game On had its share of setbacks since the start of the pandemic but now sport three games including virtual reality, Lazer Vault, and the much-anticipated arena game; Z-tag.

Bonnie says “This game here is Z-tag which stands for zombie tag. The whole point of this game is to run around, find a bunch of check-points, and not be zapped by zombies. If you get zapped by a zombie you’ll have to get to a healing station. If you do not, at which point, the game changes for you, and then you will run around and try to change the other humans into zombies... naturally.”

Designed to stimulate your mind, the games are to invoke a sense of nostalgia.

Dylan says “We’ve all walked away from this project with skills that we didn’t start with and it’s been a growing experience for every single one of us. We’re better off for it and I’m so pleased to get the opportunity to work with these guys to make such an amazing thing.”

Game On is only taking private bookings right now but hopes to have their public grand opening sometime in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s Office wants to know

Latest News

Officials reported 985 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the...
South Dakota reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, 985 new cases Wednesday
Show updates, audition notices, and performance announcements.
Festival of Trees goes virtual for Homestake Opera House
All proceeds from the virtual scavenger hunt will go to funding the South Dakota Special...
Annual scavenger hunt goes virtual in continued support for Special Olympics
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020