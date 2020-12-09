“Game On” presses play on launch of adventure zone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A wild and creative space for the community. Brother and sister duo, Bonny and Dylan Fleming, have created a center for all ages - known as Game On.

Bonnie says “a lot of our games you do a lot of running, thinking, problem-solving. So what we’ve done is take some of the more boring things and made them really fun. We’re tricking kids into having a good time while doing physical exercise, using their brains, and moving their bodies”

Game On had its share of setbacks since the start of the pandemic but now sport three games including virtual reality, Lazer Vault, and the much-anticipated arena game; Z-tag.

Bonnie says “This game here is Z-tag which stands for zombie tag. The whole point of this game is to run around, find a bunch of check-points, and not be zapped by zombies. If you get zapped by a zombie you’ll have to get to a healing station. If you do not, at which point, the game changes for you, and then you will run around and try to change the other humans into zombies... naturally.”

Designed to stimulate your mind, the games are to invoke a sense of nostalgia.

Dylan says “We’ve all walked away from this project with skills that we didn’t start with and it’s been a growing experience for every single one of us. We’re better off for it and I’m so pleased to get the opportunity to work with these guys to make such an amazing thing.”

Game On is only taking private bookings right now but hopes to have their public grand opening sometime in 2021.

