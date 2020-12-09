Advertisement

Festival of Trees goes virtual for Homestake Opera House

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Homestake Opera Housen (HOH) Festival of Trees will not have a live element for the first time in its 38 year history. The HOH 2020 Festival of Trees will still be held but via the internet. As always, businesses and individuals from around Lawrence County have once again stepped up to donate and decorate Trees & Wreaths.

Three (3) new fixed price items have been created for this year’s FOT. They are HOH Christmas ornaments that you can buy directly on the auction site too. • A Glass Ornament of the Proscenium Angels, • A B&W of the Opera House Building • A Color of the Opera House Building. Bidding will begin on December 7th at 10 am and continue thru December 10th to 6:59 pm via One Cause, an organization that specializes in auctions for nonprofits across the country.

The link to the HOH 2020 FOT is http://bidpal.net/hohfot2020 and will go live on December 7th

How it works: You will register at http://bidpal.net/hohfot2020 site to view and bid on all the items that have been donated for this year’s event. Images and descriptions (donor, background, contents, etc.) of all items up for bid will be on the bid site. All items will have an estimated value, opening bid minimum, and increment bid increase. When you find an item you’re interested in, and just have to have, you can set a max bid, and get notified if you’re outbid. You can also choose the “Buy Now” option and make certain it’s yours for the holidays. Trees & Wreaths will be on display, for your viewing pleasure, at local businesses and at the Deadwood Visitors Center and Sanford Visitor Center in Lead.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s Office wants to know

Latest News

Officials reported 985 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the...
South Dakota reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, 985 new cases Wednesday
All proceeds from the virtual scavenger hunt will go to funding the South Dakota Special...
Annual scavenger hunt goes virtual in continued support for Special Olympics
With everything going virtual these days it's easy to lose a grip on reality. However, a...
“Game On” presses play on launch of adventure zone
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020