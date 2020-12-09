Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020

BOWDLE, S.D. (KEVN) - It was tiny but it happened. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a small South Dakota town Tuesday evening. Happy 2020.

It was minor in intensity, locals reported. Some residents of Bowdle, South Dakota felt it indoors however no damage was reported.

The quake’s depth was about 3.1 miles, according to the geological survey. No other details were immediately available.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake about 7.5 miles north-northwest of Bowdle, South Dakota at 11:59 Tuesday night.

According to the USGS, the quake is the second in South Dakota this year. There was a magnitude 2.5 earthquake north of Platte on Aug. 25.

Bowdle is a small town in Edmunds County, home to roughly 500 people, about 60 miles west of Aberdeen.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a magnitude 4.5 quake south of Huron in 1911.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.