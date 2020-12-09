Advertisement

Annual scavenger hunt goes virtual in continued support for Special Olympics

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Riddles, tasks, and prizes will all be involved in this year’s scavenger hunt but one thing is different; it’ll all happenning virtually.

The Special Olympics South Dakota will hold the event from December 14 through December 18. Teams can vary in size, but organizers recommend groups of four.

Each team is assigned a Law Enforcement Officer, and an athlete to assist with hunting and positive reinforcement. The team with the most clues solved, and tasks completed will win $400 in gift cards.

Registration can be found here and to all teams, we wish you happy hunting.

