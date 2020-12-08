You can spread holiday cheer by adopting a family from WAVI this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Staff at Working Against Violence continue to support those in need during the pandemic.

The development director says they’re seeing more people at the shelter compared to this time last year.

And as people gear up for the holidays, WAVI is looking for people to adopt a family this holiday season.

The process is simple. All you have to do is fill out a form online, and then WAVI will assign you a family.

You can then choose to go shopping for the family or place an order online and have it shipped to WAVI. You can also donate a meal, gift cards, and even cash.

This is the second year the program is being offered, and so far, about 20 people have been paired with families.

“I think last year we served almost 50 families or individuals that needed some kind of support. Whether that’s a meal box with a Christmas meal. Our clients love to bake. We love being able to supply baking goods. They utilize our kitchen and just providing that sense of normalcy and cheer and joy,” says the development director for WAVI, Kristina Simmons.

Another way people can give back is by mailing encouraging notes. Simmons says they share them with the clients, and they love being able to read them.

If you’re inserted in adopting a family, click here.

