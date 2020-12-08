Advertisement

You can spread holiday cheer by adopting a family from WAVI this year

Adopting a family this holiday season.
Adopting a family this holiday season.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Staff at Working Against Violence continue to support those in need during the pandemic.

The development director says they’re seeing more people at the shelter compared to this time last year.

And as people gear up for the holidays, WAVI is looking for people to adopt a family this holiday season.

The process is simple. All you have to do is fill out a form online, and then WAVI will assign you a family.

You can then choose to go shopping for the family or place an order online and have it shipped to WAVI. You can also donate a meal, gift cards, and even cash.

This is the second year the program is being offered, and so far, about 20 people have been paired with families.

“I think last year we served almost 50 families or individuals that needed some kind of support. Whether that’s a meal box with a Christmas meal. Our clients love to bake. We love being able to supply baking goods. They utilize our kitchen and just providing that sense of normalcy and cheer and joy,” says the development director for WAVI, Kristina Simmons.

Another way people can give back is by mailing encouraging notes. Simmons says they share them with the clients, and they love being able to read them.

If you’re inserted in adopting a family, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being...
No, Black Hills FOX isn’t airing the Washington vs. Steelers game
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again

Latest News

Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by...
Phlebotomy student shares her UpSkill experience
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
Gov. Noem’s 2021 budget plan heavy on infrastructure
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming to require masks in new round of COVID-19 measures
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s Office wants to know