Western Dakota Tech avoids schedule shuffle amid pandemic

WDT sees increase in enrollment, while SDBOR schools report 3% decrease
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Colleges across the nation adjusted fall schedules to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the schedule for Western Dakota Technical College hardly changed.

A few small factors helped Western Dakota Tech remain relatively normal for the last nine months, according to WDT President Ann Bohlman said.

“The fact that we’re small and we can track, and we don’t have dorms, those two things really have gone very much in our favor during this pandemic,” Bohlman said.

This, coupled with CDC guidelines and innovative teaching techniques, has kept students in the classroom almost completely.

“In welding and in our automotive technician and our HVAC program and other fields, in their labs, we’re just really fortunate that we have really good-sized labs. So, our faculty members have been able to really space out our students so that they can continue with hand son learning,” Bohlman said.

Unlike the Board of Regents universities, WDT students will return after Thanksgiving and go until Dec. 18. Bolman says it could be hard having students come back from Thanksgiving break but that they just have to be diligent and stay home if needed.

“Just using our caution that we’ve already put into place with social distancing, wearing our masks, hand sanitizing, etcetera and that has worked all semester long. And we just need to not get tired and keep that discipline with those measures in place so that we can finish out the semester,” Bohlman said.

