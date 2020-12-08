Advertisement

Special Olympians elated after Santa delivers them gifts

Gifts were delivered at numerous locations west river
Special Olympics
Special Olympics
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many sporting events through the state, including last year’s Special Olympic events here in South Dakota.

To show support for those Olympians, members from the torch run and Special Olympics handed out holiday gifts throughout the state. Brightening the day for those who participate in the games brings much needed holiday cheer.

“It’s amazing to see everyone, some of the people living on the west side of the state we haven’t been able to see, and it is great to see the smile and joy when we are handing them their gifts, The smiles we are spreading are contagious, no doubt about it,” Jill Kvanli, who is Santa, said.

The group will now head east after making numerous stops on the west side of the state.

