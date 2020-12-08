Record high for building permits in Rapid City during 2020,

Advertisement

Record high for building permits in Rapid City during the month of October
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With one month left in 2020, Rapid City has issued a total of 5,351 building permits. The amount set a record as the city’s third-best year for permits.

Rapid City Communications Manager Darrell Shoemaker says November and December typically are somewhat slower months, but they really didn’t see that this year.

November 2020 was outpaced by November 2013 with 587 permits and November 2012 with 408, according to the press release. November 2020 is the fourth-best for the month in permit valuation.

“The commercial side and then there was just a lot of do-it-yourself projects on the residential side and there was just a lot of those do-it-yourself projects that translates into these historic numbers for the city and great evaluation numbers for the city, so we’re very proud,” Shoemaker said.

With COVID-19, he’s pleased the numbers weren’t affected.

“There was just so much uncertainty and to see these numbers, both from development on the apartment side,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker says Rapid City has a high-need for more housing. He’s optimistic about the future of housing developments.

