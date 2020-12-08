Advertisement

Rapid City gets ready to cut down on the deer population

The city has been doing this for close to 25 years.
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a population of more than 320,000 in South Dakota, It’s likely that motorists will hit a deer at some point. In fact, State Farm insurance says the odds are about 1 in 116 drivers will.

So Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department has a plan.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, they approved a plan to hunt 250 deer within the city limits.

This will help reduce the deer population in the city, cutting down on the number of deer versus car accidents and other types of property damage.

With 250 deer being hunted, the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler says he anticipates more than 3 thousand pounds of venison will be donated to Feeding South Dakota through the program.

”Well it’s very important,” says Biegler. “That’s meat that will be going to those folks that certainly need it and I think that this is a great program and good opportunity for us to commit that amount of meat to that program.”

The hunt will start in early 2021.

