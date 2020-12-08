Advertisement

Phlebotomy student shares her UpSkill experience

“Restaurants are always going to be there but that’s not guaranteed, this is a position I can travel with. I can do other things with. I can eventually be able to extend my education out and go into bigger and better things into this education. This for me I think is just a stepping stone to my future.”
Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by...
Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by COVID-19 and looking to pursue a certificate in a high-demand field. The state’s four technical colleges offered 22 of those certificate programs. Western Dakota Technical College offered three high-demand programs: plumbing, EMT, and phlebotomy.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by COVID-19 and looking to pursue a certificate in a high-demand field. The state’s four technical colleges offered 22 of those certificate programs.

Western Dakota Technical College offered three high-demand programs: plumbing, EMT, and phlebotomy. Each of which were fit into one semester.

“It is quick, and it is kind of an intense semester for these students,” said Nora Leinen, WDT assistant director for enrollment and off sight services. “We’re hoping that if it is really focusing on students who were displaced via the pandemic, that we can work with them to really focus on getting the certificates so that within that short amount of time, they’re really entering right back into the workforce.”

One student in the UpSkill program has been out of school for 30 years but being displaced because of the pandemic actually gave her an opportunity to pursue a career she’s always dreamed of.

“It’s been a new experience for me. I haven’t been in school for a long time,” said Malekia Richardson, UpSkill phlebotomy student. ”I had 18 credits to do and it was consistent. There was no slacking off, it was all about studying, learning your work, learning your terminologies.”

Richardson, who is studying phlebotomy, said it wasn’t an easy semester but seeing the finish line feels great.

“I hear everybody else saying ‘I went to school for a year, I went to school for a year and a half’. I have people in my class now that are going to school again next semester and I’m like ‘woo, I’ve got 12 days left, I’m so excited’. They were like ‘how’d you do that’, it was all with the UpSkills program,” said Richardson.

Before the pandemic, Richardson worked in customer and food services and now is looking forward to a health-related career.

“Restaurants are always going to be there but that’s not guaranteed, this is a position I can travel with. I can do other things with,” said Rishardson. “I can eventually be able to extend my education out and go into bigger and better things into this education. This for me I think is just a stepping stone to my future.”

UpSkill is continuing for the Spring semester with phlebotomy and EMT, and the deadline for applying closes soon.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being...
No, Black Hills FOX isn’t airing the Washington vs. Steelers game
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again

Latest News

Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents...
It’s beginning to look a lot like virtual Christmas concert season
Adopting a family this holiday season.
You can spread holiday cheer by adopting a family from WAVI this year
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
Gov. Noem’s 2021 budget plan heavy on infrastructure
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming to require masks in new round of COVID-19 measures