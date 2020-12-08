Advertisement

Parents who have kids in RCAS can apply for distance learning for the spring semester

By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - About 2600 students from the Rapid City Area School District are learning virtually this semester.

And if high school and middle school parents are looking to continue remote learning for their children this spring semester, they can apply for a distance learning spot this week through Sunday, Dec. 13 on Skyward.

Now the elementary schools go by trimesters and had their application window close, as they’re already in their second trimester.

Currently, there are 558 elementary school students learning virtually.

Community relations manager for RCAS, Katy Urban, says it’s hard to tell if the district will see an increase or decrease in distance learners right now.

“But if are elementary applications are any indication; we will probably see a reduction in the number of students who opt into distance learning. Additionally, students who were not engaged in that first semester will not be allowed to opt into distance learning for the second semester,” says Urban.

There is state testing in the spring semester, and Urban says distance learners will still have to participate in the testing and would have to come to school at that time.

