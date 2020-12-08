Last day to enjoy the very warm air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night is on tap as lows stay in the 40s in Rapid City. Our average high is 37°. Puts into perspective just how warm things are for us right now. Skies are mostly clear.

We have one final warm day on tap Wednesday, where high temperatures are going to be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. A front will approach from the north Wednesday night, ushering in clouds and stronger winds. Gusts up to 30 mph or higher are possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs Thursday will barely reach the 40s with scattered cloud cover. Friday will be even cooler, but closer to normal with a high in the mid 30s. Saturday will be similar to Friday, but we’re back to near 40° by Sunday.

Near to above average temperatures continue next week with many days in the 40s and even a few flirting with the 50s, while precipitation will remain below average, as the pattern continues to be relatively quiet for us.

