It’s beginning to look a lot like virtual Christmas concert season

Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents would fill the lunchroom, but with COVID guidelines, the decision was made to use Facebook live.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, filled with candy canes, gifts, and Christmas concerts. But as with most things in 2020, Rapid City Area Schools Christmas concerts are taking on a new look.

Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents would fill the lunchroom, but with COVID guidelines, the decision was made to use Facebook live. The music teacher said each class will perform two songs. One will be sung and the other based more on movement, using props such as streamers, plastic plates, and cowboy hats. It’s all in an attempt to keep things as normal as possible.

”From the beginning of the school year kids were asking ‘are we going to have the Christmas program?’ and parents from day one after school starts, they always call, ‘okay, when is the program so we can take the day off?’,” said Susan Sedlacek, Grandview Elementary’s music teacher. “And obviously, everyone knew it would be different this year and we decided that we would try to make it as normal as possible.”

The students will keep some traditions alive during an untraditional year, singing typical Christmas songs such as Jingle Bells and Holly Jolly Christmas.

