Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s Office wants to know

A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for the owner of a bag of meth that was turned into their office.(Fall River County Sheriff's Office)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - Claiming a bag of meth in Fall River County could score you a “courtesy stay” in the Fall River County Jail.

A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for the owner of a bag of meth that was turned into their office. The tongue and cheek post also asks the owner to turn in any other drug paraphernalia they may have.

“If you think it may be yours, but you’re not exactly sure, just stop on in with the meth you have on hand and we are more than happy to compare it and see if it might belong to you,” the post said. “Hope to see you soon.”

We are looking to find the owner of this little baggie of Meth that was recently found and turned in by a good...

Posted by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

