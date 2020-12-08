Advertisement

Industrial hemp rules get final approval from South Dakota legislators

By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state’s role in sorting out rules for growing hemp in South Dakota is complete.

The South Dakota Rules Review Committee approved the state’s industrial hemp rules on Dec. 7, meaning farmers can grow hemp in 2021.

According to the rules approved Monday, every hemp grower licensed by the state must pay a grower inspection fee of $250 and every lot shall not be inspected more than 15 days before the hemp is harvested.

Once it has been inspected and tested, it can then be harvested. Growers must contact the Department of Public Safety at least 30 days prior to harvest to schedule an inspection. Industrial hemp in the program must not exceed a THC concentration of more than 0.3%, and noncompliant hemp must be disposed of.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the industrial hemp program package in the spring. The state wrote and submitted their proposed rules to the US Department of Agriculture approved in October.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture oversees the hemp program. The Department of Public Safety will conduct field inspections.

