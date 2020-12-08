Holiday cheer for local Special Olympians

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID pandemic canceled many sporting events through the state, and that included last year’s Special Olympic events here in South Dakota. To show support for those Olympians, members from the torch run and Special Olympics handed out holiday gifts throughout the state. Brightening the day for those who participate in the games brings much needed holiday cheer.

‘It’s amazing to see everyone, some of the people living on the west side of the state we haven’t been able to see, and it is great to see the smile and joy when we are handing them their gifts, The smiles we are spreading are contagious, no doubt about it,’ Jill Kvanli, and Santa

The group will now head east after making numerous stops on the west side of the state.

