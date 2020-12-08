Advertisement

Custer woman flown out of state for COVID-19 treatment due to full Rapid City hospital capacity

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment here in this area during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - An oxygen concentrator helps Rose Mary Kor breathe as she recovers from COVID-19. She has to have it on 24-hours a day.

“You are very limited. You have 50 feet of air hose. I can’t go outside unless I switch to a tank,” Kor said.

And her life was a lot different a month ago. The 70-year-old says she walked several miles a day and never dreamed she would be on oxygen. But then, on Nov. 2, Kor says she had trouble breathing even when she sat up.

“It got to the point where this isn’t working. I need help,” Kor said.

Kor says she went to the emergency room at Monument Health Hospital in Custer.

She tested positive for COVID-19. Kor says as her symptoms worsened, doctors told her that Rapid City Hospital, about 40 miles away, was not taking any new patients.

“I said you have got to be kidding me. What do you do? It was just disbelief,” Kor said.

Kor was airlifted to a hospital; in Casper, Wyoming, over 200 miles from Custer. She says she was given plasma to help her body fight off the virus as well as Remdesevir. The 70-year-old has been at home, recovering for the last few weeks.

The big question now is how long will Kor be on oxygen. She says it could be until next week or forever,” Kor said. “One of the things COVID can do is it attacks your lungs. It can cause temporary or permanent damage.”

And as the pandemic continues, she hopes the hospitals will be better prepared.

“I think they should do disaster planning on a bigger scale. We just don’t think these things will happen out here that we are insulated,” Kor said.

A spokesperson from Monument Health says significant work has been done to expand capacity across our health system, adding in part.

There have been occasions when we have had to transfer patients to other hospitals, either to provide specialized care or because staffed beds were not available at the time. Availability changes daily. We accept patients from other hospitals when we can, and we transfer to other hospitals when we can’t

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being...
No, Black Hills FOX isn’t airing the Washington vs. Steelers game

Latest News

Special Olympics
Holiday cheer for local Special Olympians
WDT sees increase in enrollment, while SDBOR schools report 3% decrease
Western Dakota Tech avoids schedule shuffle amid pandemic
Toys for tots continuing to give back
Toys for Tots holds drive-thru donation drive in Black Hills
Rapid City Police and Fire departments Investigating Suspicious Fire
“Suspicious” Fires Under Investigation