Advertisement

A taste of summer in December

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:48 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will have a taste of summertime this afternoon and we could be seeing record warmth. The record today is held back in 1939 at 66°F. We should be able to tie this, if not, beat it! However, a caveat will be layer of high level clouds this afternoon which could inhibit high temperatures from reaching the mid to upper 60s. Still confident on today being a warm day with west-southwest winds setting up warm air advection at the surface.

Wednesday will be the last mild day of the week, with December returning in full force Friday. The storm system we were tracking yesterday for Thursday night and Friday has continued to shift further south and east into Missouri, so precipitation chances for Thursday and Friday look to be out of question. A few flurries possible Friday evening into Saturday. Best chance to see snow will be Saturday night into Sunday, but forecast models have been inconsistent over the last few runs. Confidence is high on seasonal temperatures returning by the end of this week, but we could be back above average for Sunday and Monday.

Todays average high temperature is 37°F.

Our low temperature this evening will be 40°

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being...
No, Black Hills FOX isn’t airing the Washington vs. Steelers game
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases...
509 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday

Latest News

Mild
The mild trend continues for the first half of the week
A warm start to the week
A little warmer
A Comfortable Sunday in December
A Warm Weekend Ahead