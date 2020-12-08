1 more COVID-19-related death, 539 new cases in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -State health officials reported one new coronavirus-related death Tuesday, though both current hospitalizations and active cases declined.

A total of 1,111 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. The latest victim was a man in his 60s.

The state reported 539 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to just over 87,000. Active cases fell by 31 to 16,783.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease declined by 12 to 491, which the lowest number of current hospitalizations since early November. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17% of the state’s hospital beds and 41% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 24% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 1,898 of 9,447 people (+40) are contagious or 20.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.1%.

For people in Meade County, 396 of 1,914 people (+6) are contagious or 20.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Lawrence County, 428 of 2,230 people (+11) are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 332 of 1,741 (+11) people are contagious or 19% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Custer County, 125 of 596 people (+5) are contagious or 21% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

In Butte County, 120 of 771 (+1) people are contagious or 15.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 56 of 380 (+1) people are contagious or 14.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6%.

In Jackson County, 38 of 222 people (+3) are contagious or 17.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 38 of 175 (+2) people are contagious or 21.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.7%.

In Bennett County, 48 of 331 (+2) people are contagious or 14.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.9%.

For people in Ziebach County, 100 of 242 (+2) people are contagious or 41.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.7%.

In Harding County, 18 of 83 (+/-0) people are contagious or 21.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28.5%.

For people in Perkins County, 82 of 228 (+4) people are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

