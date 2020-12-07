RCFD: String of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires under investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department said Saturday it responded to five overnight fires in less than seven hours, including four that are considered “suspicious” and occurred in the same area.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, RCFD responded to a dumpster fire on 11th Street at the college nursing student building firefighters were able to put out the flames.

A few hours later at 1 a.m., they got another call for a dumpster fire, just across the street from the first call. That was quickly upgraded to a structure fire. Crews found a residential garbage can, on fire, and placed against a garage. The garage and car inside inflamed.

As crews were finishing, another came in for a third dumpster fire, this one on Mount Rushmore Road, firefighters found a commercial dumpster with flames spreading to a storage shed.

At 5:45 a.m., crews were called yet again. This time to South Street for a reported structure fire, where they found another garbage can, garage, and this time, motorcycle, were on fire, with the flames continuing to spread. Fifteen minutes later, another call came in, just after 6 AM on Lacrosse Street....... a shipping container, containing Carpeting, pallets, and other debris was on fire. A spokesperson for RCFD says this fire seems to be unrelated to the other calls.

In a statement from Rapid City Fire Department, each of these fires were put out within 10 minutes and the first four fires were reportedly caused by people. The statement goes on to say it seems someone is lighting garbage cans on fire, and the fire department asks everyone to secure their garbage cans, and not leave them leaning against garages.

The Fire department says they are working with the Rapid City Police to investigate, the police will be doing extra patrols in neighborhoods where these fires took place.

