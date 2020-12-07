Advertisement

RCFD: String of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires under investigation

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department said Saturday it responded to five overnight fires in less than seven hours, including four that are considered “suspicious” and occurred in the same area.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, RCFD responded to a dumpster fire on 11th Street at the college nursing student building firefighters were able to put out the flames.

A few hours later at 1 a.m., they got another call for a dumpster fire, just across the street from the first call. That was quickly upgraded to a structure fire. Crews found a residential garbage can, on fire, and placed against a garage. The garage and car inside inflamed.

As crews were finishing, another came in for a third dumpster fire, this one on Mount Rushmore Road, firefighters found a commercial dumpster with flames spreading to a storage shed.

At 5:45 a.m., crews were called yet again. This time to South Street for a reported structure fire, where they found another garbage can, garage, and this time, motorcycle, were on fire, with the flames continuing to spread. Fifteen minutes later, another call came in, just after 6 AM on Lacrosse Street....... a shipping container, containing Carpeting, pallets, and other debris was on fire. A spokesperson for RCFD says this fire seems to be unrelated to the other calls.

In a statement from Rapid City Fire Department, each of these fires were put out within 10 minutes and the first four fires were reportedly caused by people. The statement goes on to say it seems someone is lighting garbage cans on fire, and the fire department asks everyone to secure their garbage cans, and not leave them leaning against garages.

The Fire department says they are working with the Rapid City Police to investigate, the police will be doing extra patrols in neighborhoods where these fires took place.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
FILE- This photo shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in...
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases...
509 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday
AG wants lawsuit against legal pot in South Dakota Dropped Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for...
AG wants lawsuit against legal pot in South Dakota Dropped
With the holiday season here, business owners say to shop local.
Sturgis local businesses are open for shoppers