Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19

Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Lakota County sign(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KEVN) - Newly elected Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer will be working with the council and the COVID-19 commission on getting rid of the virus on the reservation, but with the impacts of COVID-19, it’s burning out some of the members.

Killer will also be talking with professionals from the National Institute of Health getting advice on what the reservations should be doing will talk about the vaccine and what it means for them.

“Hopefully people will still be mindful of that the virus is still going to be around so they don’t lax and they don’t kind of relax their own standards and stuff of not wearing masks, not sanitizing, not washing hands because people are thinking that I’ll just get a vaccine,” says Killer.

Killer says on top of trying to keep the community safe, like the wisdom keepers and first Lakota speakers, one problem the youth on the reservation are facing is the impact of the lockdowns and not being able to be with their friends.

