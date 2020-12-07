No, Black Hills FOX isn’t airing the Washington vs. Steelers game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We apologize, it’s out of our hands.

The NFL is giving football fans a doubleheader, but it’s different this time. One of those games will be televised nationally and the other won’t.

Because of NFL broadcast restrictions, FOX will only show 40% of the country the game. JP Kirby of 506 Sports regularly maps out the viewing area for each NFL game and he created a map for this game that shows which areas of the country will be able to see the Steelers game on their local Fox affiliates.

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020

Contrat are preventing the Black Hills from getting the game. The game between Washington and Pittsburgh was originally supposed to be played Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, which means it would have been a Sunday Ticket game, and because of that, the NFL is making sure the game is available to Sunday Ticket customers like it would have been if it hadn’t been moved.

The game was postponed one day after the Steelers were forced to play on Wednesday in Week 12.

