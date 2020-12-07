Local charities stretched in ways never dreamed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Nonprofits in the area have had to redirect their efforts from live fundraising events to online events. Sturgis Festival of Trees went to a radio auction. Trees were decorated in volunteers’ homes. Belle Fourche had to cancel their event, but local businesses still gave to the First Interstate Bank Greater Belle Fourche fund to help offset their fundraising losses. Wall canceled their fundraiser but still helped to provide holiday decorations in the community.

Organizations used the Day of Giving (December 1) to maintain communication with their donors. Others in the community wanted to remind residents they still have needs, but life also goes on. Black Hills Works had an online event to recognize their champions. KOTA Care and Share food drive had a “drive-in” event versus a “drive-thru. The South Dakota Community Foundation redirected grant funding to address covid related needs.

Now is the time for year-end giving. Local and state nonprofits have been stretched in ways they never dreamed.

So, what are the benefits of giving?

Feel the joy of giving – it makes you feel good, and experts say it is good for your health

Giving strengthens our personal values

Giving promotes generosity and sets an example for our children, regardless of their age.

Giving motivates your friends and family – your own “POD”, in covid lingo

Giving provides tax benefits

With volunteerism discouraged during the pandemic, financial gifts or gifts in kind fill that void.

Consider gifts for the shelters

Toy drives for nonprofits

Every gift counts – regardless of size!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.