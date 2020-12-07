Advertisement

Johnson ‘staying open-minded,’ but votes against pot bill

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson joined his fellow Republicans in the U.S. House to vote against a measure to federally decriminalize marijuana, though he left the door open to potentially supporting changes to marijuana laws in the future.

The House on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, with the vote largely going down party lines.

In a statement, South Dakota’s lone representative in the House said he is “staying open-minded” after South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana in the state. However, he did not believe this bill was the right move.

“Given recent South Dakota election results, I’m staying open-minded, but I don’t think this is the right bill,” Johnson said. “This package prioritizes making grants to tnew pot stores instead of law enforcement, treatment, and youth prevention.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
FILE- This photo shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in...
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases...
509 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday
AG wants lawsuit against legal pot in South Dakota Dropped Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for...
AG wants lawsuit against legal pot in South Dakota Dropped
With the holiday season here, business owners say to shop local.
Sturgis local businesses are open for shoppers
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
A Sturgis business was hit by crime again