Family makes centennial birthday celebration happen through window

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Birthdays are for getting together and blowing out candles, but like so many other things, the pandemic has put a stop to normal birthday traditions.

That didn’t keep a South Dakota family from celebrating a major milestone, however. A grandma’s 100th birthday.

Finding a way to celebrate a centennial birthday can’t be easy.

“It’s been kind of a head-scratcher because we were planning on doing a family reunion with the whole family from all over the United States and then this happened,” said Judy Livermont, one of the birthday planners. “So we had to start thinking of how could we make it special and still keep her safe.”

Especially when celebrations are tricky to come by in 2020.

“We’ve been coming up and visiting her through the window so we decided we’d just have her birthday cake outside and take a piece into her and just do the best we can,” said Judy.

For this family, doing the best they could gave Grandma Grape a birthday she’ll never forget, to mark a historic milestone.

“Well, it’s really something,” said Jean Livermont, the guest of honor. “We never ever have ever done, that’s a new thing.”

Not only did Jean’s family find a way to wish her a Happy Birthday, but so did hundreds of other people who sent her birthday cards.

“Some of them I don’t know,” said Jean. “But they know my kids and so they get a card because of them and it’s Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, clear out there I can get a card from. It’s really amazing.”

“So far, she’s got I think 236 cards, people she doesn’t even know and schools, their classes have sent cards. So, she’s real excited about that,” said Judy. ”She’s a marvelous person and she’s just as sharp as can be so it’s just so gratifying that everybody has stepped up and people that don’t even know her and making this day special for her.”

Jean’s birthday December 7th so there’s still time to send out those birthday cards.

