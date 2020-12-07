A Sturgis business was hit by crime again

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Just over a month ago, pistols and AR-style rifles were stolen from Sturgis Guns on Lazelle Street.

Sunday morning around 4 am, police were called for another break-in and theft of an unknown amount of firearms.

Sturgis Police Chief, Geody VanDewater, said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to tell if the incidences are related.

