509 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases near 17,000.

The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.

Over the weekend, 19 lives were lost due to COVID-19-related complications, according to the state. On Monday, 1,110 South Dakotans make up the death toll.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 22 to 516. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18% of the state’s hospital beds and 43% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 40% of hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,928 of 9,407 people (+58) are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Meade County, 404 of 1,908 people (+11) are contagious or 21.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Lawrence County, 438 of 2,219 people (+17) are contagious or 19.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 325 of 1,730 (+8) people are contagious or 18.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Custer County, 125 of 591 people (+/-0) are contagious or 21.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

In Butte County, 126 of 770 (+3) people are contagious or 16.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 60 of 379 (+1) people are contagious or 15.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6%.

In Jackson County, 37 of 219 people (+1) are contagious or 17% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

For people in Haakon County, 40 of 173 (+3) people are contagious or 23.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.6%.

In Bennett County, 50 of 329 (+2) people are contagious or 15.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

For people in Ziebach County, 98 of 240 (+5) people are contagious or 40.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.3%.

In Harding County, 20 of 83 (+/-0) people are contagious or 24.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28.5%.

For people in Perkins County, 83 of 228 (+4) people are contagious or 36.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.8%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

