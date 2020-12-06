Advertisement

The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts.

Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.
Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city put on an event where kids of all age groups got to decorate ornaments, build gingerbread houses, and listen to fun festive music with their family.

Richelle Bruch and Tammy Even say they’ve seen a great turnout for all the events and are happy to be able smiles on people’s faces.

”I think it’s a great thing. I mean everybody and especially this year needs something happy and fun to go to and we thought we’d just go back to the things that I did as kids, I’m a little older than some of the people here but I think there’s been a great turnout and everybody’s loving it,” says Even. “I think nostalgias a little huge this year and I think we knocked it out of the park with bringing back those childhood memories and letting the community do it and get out of their houses a little bit,” says Bruch.

There are events like an ugly sweater contest and a variety show planned for the month of December and you can find those events here.

