Instead of in-person visits with Santa, kids got to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas in a whole new way

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - For the last few years, kids greeted Santa at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish but due to the pandemic, they thought of a new way for kids to still see Santa from the safety of their own home.

Kids can now Zoom with St. Nick, chat with him about how they’ve been and what they wanted for Christmas.

Community engagement manager for Matthews Opera House Kyler Flock says this is a great way to safely spread holiday cheer.

”With this year being so tough, we found it super pivotal to keep some normalcy in some families and keep the morale up,” says Flock. “You know as we’re getting close to the holiday season, it’s going to look a lot different in different families so we wanted to keep that normalcy and just because this years different doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t get to see Santa.”

The Matthews Opera House will be hosting more Zooms with Santa and you can find more information here.

